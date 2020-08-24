Gov. Edwards gives update on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on the paths of Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco.

Edwards stressed preparedness for all Louisiana residents as the storms approach. Wherever you find yourself as darkness falls tonight should be the place you are prepared to stay for the next 72 hours, Edwards said.

As of the 10 a.m. update, Hurricane Marco still had southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday. We are going to be seeing this moving in as a strong tropical storm or a low end hurricane. The impacts will be the same either way.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.