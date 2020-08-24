How one little pup’s family fought a pandemic to get him back

National-World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — After a seven-month odyssey, Albie is finally home with his family.

“We’re very lucky that we were able to get him back,” said Amanda Argentieri.

It was more than luck, it was love and determination that brought Albie home.

Earlier this year, Argentieri was living in Shanghai, China. She left Albie at a Chinese pet resort for a week’s vacation in the U.S. While she was away, the coronavirus broke out.

“We were very worried because there was no way to get in the country, no way for people to get out or for Albie to get out.”

The rescue pup spent months at the pet resort until Argentieri found a group of volunteers who chartered a place.

But at the last minute, the flight was canceled. Argentieri had to find another way to get Albie out – and she did.

“Our flight volunteer was Canadian. She was able to get on the first Air Canada flight that started resuming flights to Shanghai and she flew with Albie to Vancouver. It was not an easy process. There was a lot of sleepless nights on our side.”

Grateful for a network of volunteers, friends and family, Albie had a place to stay in Vancouver. From there, the 2-year-old pup headed to a friend in Seattle until Argentieri arrived.

For Albie, who hadn’t seen Argentieri in months, the reunion was confusing.

“For a split second there, I was worried he didn’t recognize us, and then all of a sudden, he must have smelled me and realized and then he just went crazy. It was so awesome,” Argentieri said.

Albie’s journey didn’t end there. Argentieri brought him back to Boston for what was a very happy ending.

