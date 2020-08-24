Hundreds in Triad at risk of eviction as rent protections expire

National-World

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP ) — As the federal eviction moratorium ends on Monday, people in Greensboro are still struggling to stay in their homes.

Over 600 applications have been submitted so far.

Thanks to funding from the Federal CARES Act, the City of Greensboro was able to set aside $2 million in emergency housing assistance programs.

The program launched August 6, and the Greensboro Housing Coalition has been flooded with calls and applications.

The demand is so high that, starting on Tuesday, August 25, they’re no longer accepting applications.

The pause is temporary to give staff a chance to catch up and process the hundreds of documents that have already come in.

On Monday afternoon, FOX8 crews spotted at least a dozen people in the office, either picking up or dropping off their applications to get some much needed assistance.

“I’m at risk of losing my housing,” said North Carolina A&T student, Cardesha.

The college junior didn’t want to share her last name as she dropped off her own application at the Greensboro Housing Coalition office.

While it’s a situation that many families in Greensboro are dealing with, Cardesha is worried her financial struggles may change her education plans.

“I’m not in on-campus housing, so it’s hard for me. When my bills are late, I’m not looked at as a student. I’m looked at as a normal resident. So you have to pay or you have to go,” she explained.

Cardesha’s on-campus job in the Animal Sciences department was cut because of the pandemic and a lack of funding.

She’s hoping she gets some much needed help from CARES Act dollars.

“More than 50% of the college population works just to get through school,” she said. “I just want people to think of college students as well. We need help, too.”

In the almost three weeks since the City of Greensboro announced residents who have had financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive up to $1,500 in rental and utility assistance, the Greensboro Housing Coalition has been overwhelmed.

“We anticipate we’ll end up surpassing a thousand applications,” said Executive Director, Josie Williams.

So far, they’ve helped 42 families who were in the process of being evicted stay in their homes.

But Williams knows there are more families out there.

“If you’re already in a situation where you’re living check to check, and then COVID-19 happens, and your hours are cut…that puts a real dire situation into play,” she explained.

Williams is worried about the federal eviction moratorium deadline expiration.

“We’ll see another wave,” she said.

She’s also concerned that the hope of additional funding in the future is fading away.

“We’re in a situation that could be worse than what we saw in 2008 with the housing crisis,” Williams said. “We’re just at the tip of the iceberg of probably what’s to come.”

Williams told FOX8 she thinks the current funding set aside for the housing assistance programs could run out in the next two months.

Additional information can be found here or by calling (336) 691-9521.

