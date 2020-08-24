Neighbors spread goodwill in Yolo County as residents recover from wildfires

National-World

YOLO COUNTY, CA

Among the destruction and ashes, generosity, kindness and healing are all beginning to emerge.

Fire evacuee Rick Schubert drove for his life through the LNU Lightning Complex fire and made it to the town of Winters, where he is staying now at a hotel.

The hotel, called Hotel Winters, is just one of the several local businesses in the area offering their services to fire survivors.

“It feels like a community,” Schubert said.

The hotel is offering discounted rates to evacuees.

“We completely 180’d our program, to make sure we were available as best as we properly could,” said the restaurant manager of Hotel Winters, Cassandra Runyan.

“This is such a close-knit community in general, and they really welcome everyone with open arms,” she said.

Just down the street, Putah Creek Cafe has geared up to feed evacuees for free. Sunday morning, they dropped off burritos to first responders in Vacaville.

“Feels good to do something like this. Always,” said Fred Reyes, chef with the Putah Creek Cafe.

“It’s been really difficult for all of them. The day the fire happened, they were stepping up to donate and help out,” said Mayor Wade Cowan.

The town of Winters relies heavily on tourism, which has slowed down significantly since COVID-19 and fires rolled through. But the community is still stepping up to help those in need.

“This is it. The people always step up. Every fire we’ve had, every issue we’ve had, they step right up,” Cowan said.

Putah Creek Cafe said they have enough food to feed evacuees for at least one more week.

The Winters Chamber of Commerce is collecting cash, check, and gift card donations to be distributed to those in the greater Winters area that were impacted by the fire.

Farmer’s Closet in Winters is also collecting donations online for wildfire victims. Those who donate can help fund someone’s personal shopping experience or send them a bag of clothes to help get their lives restarted.

Winters Parent Nursery School is collecting donations as well. They are hosting a drive Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive is collecting clothing, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, blankets, towels and gift cards.

