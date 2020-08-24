Officials searching for suspect who opened fire on crowd after fight erupts at football game

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Camden County, NJ (KYW) — Authorities in Camden County are searching for the person who fired multiple shots at a football game Saturday evening in Pennsauken. According to officials, one person was struck by gunfire.

Detectives said two semi-professional football teams were playing at Crescent Field when a fight broke out between the players that led to the parking lot.

Once in the parking lot, witnesses said an unknown person fired multiple shots toward the crowd.

When police responded to the area shortly before 9 p.m., they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Detectives continue to search for the person or persons who fired the shots into the crowd.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 856-225-5048.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.