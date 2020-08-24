Penn State suspends fraternity for hosting a large social gathering

National-World

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP) — Another fraternity at Penn State University is in trouble after a party in violation of what’s called “Penn State expectations.”

The suspended fraternity—Pi Kappa Alpha—hosted a large social gathering Friday, and that’s against the rules.

According to Penn State officials, monitors observed about 70 students there, and more than half were not residents of the house. Fraternity members wouldn’t let the monitors inside to take a look around.

