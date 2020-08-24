Phoenix chefs collaborated on a cookbook filled with their best recipes

National-World

PHOENIX (KTVK ) — Running out of ideas of what to cook for dinner and miss going to your favorite restaurants for your favorite meal?

Not to worry because chefs from some of the best Phoenix restaurants teamed up to create a cookbook so you can have your favorite dish in the comfort of your home along with some cooking “bragging rights.”

Here are the restaurants featured in the cookbook:

Barrio Cafe

Beckett’s Table

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Bourbon & Bones

Bourbon Steak/La Hacienda

Brickyard Downtown

Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue

Canal Club

Chula Seafood

Clever Koi

Cotton & Copper

Crepe Bar

CRUjiente Tacos

Deseo

Different Pointe of View

Dust Cutter

Fat Ox

Franco’s Italian Caffe

Ghost Ranch Modern Southwest Cuisine

Glai Baan

Handlebar Diner

Hearth ’61

Hush Public House

J&G Steakhouse

Kitchen West

Liberty Station Tavern

Lobby Grill at the Arizona Grand

LON’s at The Hermosa

Marcellino Ristorante

Marigold Maison

Market Restaurant and Bar by Jennifer’s

Meritage

Mission

Mowry & Cotton

Phoenician Tavern

Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana

Roka Akor

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Sel

Sicilian Butcher

Stratta Lifestyle Kitchen

Super Chunk Sweets & Treats

Talavera, Tarbell’s, Tomaso’s

True Food Kitchen

Twisted Infusions Farms

Virtu Honest Craft

WILD Arizona Cuisine

Phoenix Cooks will officially be released September 1, 2020.

However, Amazon pre-order $32.99 is available now and the restaurants featured obtained several advanced copies to sell to customers right now.

The book description promises the book is “designed for home cooks of all skill levels,” which is perfect if you are new at cooking or a seasoned pro looking to switch things up!

