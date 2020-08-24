Students asked to bring their own water after elevated levels of Legionella found in district’s schools

National-World

Fox Chapel, PA (KDKA) — Students in the Fox Chapel Area School District headed back to class Monday. But for those attending in person, some extra supplies will need to be packed — and it may not be what you’re thinking.

The district says they found Legionella in the water at several of its schools, including the high school. That’s why they’re asking students to bring their own water, but the school will provide water bottles too.

“It’s 2020 so there’s no surprises, right?” said parent Derek Coatney.

In a letter sent to parents, the district says water samples showed elevated levels at its three elementary schools and high school.

“Things happen to old buildings when things like that aren’t used that often so we trust the experts,” said Coatney.

School leaders say although it’s unlikely the drinking water is affected, they’re not allowing anyone to consume it and encourage students to bring their own water bottles.

It’s something Derek Coatney is making sure his son does when he goes to Kindergarten tomorrow.

“He’ll have a couple in his backpack and his lunch and things like that, but nothing too out of the ordinary though,” said Coatney. “The district has done a really great job of communicating nearly on a daily basis and we’re excited to do our part to help keep everybody safe and give the kids their experience that they deserve.”

Legionella can cause Legionnaires disease, which is a type of pneumonia. Most outbreaks happen in large buildings where the bacteria can grow and spread more easily.

The district says results from today’s testing will not come out for an additional three to 10 days.

Meanwhile, today is the first day of class for students at Fox Chapel Area.

The district has presented options for students in families, ranging from five days a week of in-school instruction, a hybrid model or all remote learning.

The district says these options allow them to incorporate time for sanitation as well as exercising social distancing on buses, inside classrooms and in lunchrooms.

School leaders say there is the possibility that plans could change again in the next few weeks as they closely monitor information from the Allegheny County Health Department.

