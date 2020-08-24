Suspect in woman’s killing had been deported 75 days before

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT) —

Seventy-five days before police believe a man killed Jackie Vigil in her driveway, he was deported.

But court documents show he somehow got back into the country and within a month was committing crimes.

Affidavits filed in federal court show police believe the suspect broke into a truck, was then was involved in another shooting and then eventually shot Vigil in the head while she was on her way to the gym.

“All of the sudden I hear the horn on the car and I thought she probably forgot her ID card and she wants me to look for it and take it to her out there,” Vigil’s husband, Sam, said two months after the Nov. 19 shooting. “You’re scared to look out the window, you’re scared to go out the door because you don’t know what’s going to be happening to you. And that’s not a way to live. We have become prisoners in our own home. In my opinion. It’s not fair to the citizens of Albuquerque.”

Target 7 combed through hundreds of pages of court records about the suspect and learned he had been charged with felonies in Albuquerque at least a dozen times since 2006.

These are crimes such as burglary, shooting at buildings and stalking.

His crime spree briefly ended in Duke City in 2015 when he was picked up on an immigration violation in Colorado and was sentenced to 51 months in ICE custody.

This week Target 7 was the first to tell you that police had found a suspect in the killing and that he was in custody in Texas.

He had been arrested in January in San Antonio on another immigration violation. He was serving an 8-month sentence when FBI agents an affidavit asking a judge to have him locked up longer because they believe he killed Vigil.

