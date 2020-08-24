Western Carolina University condemns racist videos posted on social media by students

National-World

Western Carolina University is condemning racist videos posted on social media by students.

One video shared multiple times online shows two White females saying, “If I am a cracker, you’re allowed to be called the (“N” word) … with the A … not the ER.”

In another video two White males are seen giving the “OK” hand signal, which has been associated with white supremacy. The two males say throughout the video that when they use the signal — they are just saying “OK” and not being racist.

Throughout the video, the males say they are not racist, but use the “N” word several times.

The university in Cullowhee, about 50 miles southwest of Asheville, announced last week that it was moving its undergraduate instruction online for the rest of the fall semester along with reducing capacity in dorms to control the spread of Covid-19.

In a video statement, Chancellor Kelli Brown said in part, “These last 24 hours have been a roller coaster of emotions for me and many others on this campus. Over the weekend there have been several videos of students, Western Carolina University students that are displaying behavior that is racist and bigoted. This behavior disappoints, angers, frustrated me to no end,” she said.

“Justifiable calls for action can be heard from across our campus community today. Rest assured, the University is taking active steps to address these particular incidents consistent with our University processes and policies; however, we cannot disclose specific actions taken against a specific student(s). With that in mind, our inability to communicate specific actions should not be construed as inaction. Western Carolina University takes seriously the effect that these videos have had on the campus community and will act accordingly,” Brown said.