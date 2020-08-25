Dog thrown from overpass in Portland recovering at forever home, family says

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A special dog is getting a new home after the family who found him says he was thrown off a freeway overpass in Portland and survived.

The family says the dog is recovering and shares a bond with them linked with perseverance and survival.

April Eells says it was fate at work the day her mom discovered a Pitbull that was tossed off the freeway at Interstate 5 at Marine Drive. She says her mom spotted something out of the corner of her eye and just knew she was supposed to stop.

Eells says when her mom pulled over, she thought maybe she had seen a bag fall from the overpass–instead, it was the Pitbull, now named Hank.

Eells says her mom called her in a panic. Eells worked at a veterinary clinic in Tualatin and immediately brought Hank in. They discovered the dog had broken bones and torn ligaments and would need extensive and costly surgery.

Using her connections, Eells found a vet would do the surgeries and give them time to raise funds. So, her family started raising money through GoFundMe, and even held a car wash this weekend. She says they are close to covering the cost of the surgeries, and anything extra will be donated to help other animals like Hank.

Eells says she believes her family was meant to be with Hank, who shares a special bond with her. Eells says just about a year ago, her daughter tried to die by suicide by jumping off an overpass, but she survived.

“He’s very symbolic of her,” Eells said. “So, we can’t just give up on him. They both have made it. And my own daughter had surgery again today and he had surgery last week, so I just feel like they just for whatever reason … there’s this parallel and he came into our lives for a reason, and my mom just said we’re not giving up on him.”

Eells says Hank will be staying with her parents, who are adopting him. While Hank is still recovering, she says he loves to play and get out of the house.

Eels says she can’t understand how anyone could try to get rid of a dog like they did with Hank. She says people no longer want their pets have plenty of options and this should never be one of them.

