Las Vegas-based Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh steps down, retires

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Tony Hsieh is stepping down as CEO of Zappos to retire, the company confirmed on Monday.

Hsieh had served as leader for the downtown Las Vegas-based shoe and clothing seller for two decades. His leaving was first reported by Footwear News. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the report.

“We want to thank Tony for his 20 years of work on behalf of Zappos customers, and we wish him well in his retirement,” a statement from the company said.

The FN report said an internal notice announced Kedar Deshpande as CEO.

“I’m reaching out to share that Tony has decided to retire as CEO of Zappos. We want to thank Tony for his 20 years of work on behalf of Zappos customers and employees and wish him well in his next chapter,” Deshpande wrote in the email, according to FN. “Effective today, I will be assuming the role of CEO and will be working to make this a seamless transition. As always, we are focused on wowing customers and the 10 core values that drive us every day.”

Hsieh, 46, also led the Downtown Project, now branded DTP, which focused on revitalizing downtown Las Vegas. Zappos was acquired by Amazon in 2009 for a reported $1.2 billion.

