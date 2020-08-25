Pilot dies in helicopter crash while fighting White River Fire in Mt. Hood National Forest

National-World

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) — A pilot died in a helicopter crash while fighting the White River Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service said a Type 1 Kmax helicopter was conducting buckets drops to help battle the wildfire when the crash occurred on Monday.

The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.

There will be an investigation into the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have been notified.

“The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends, and co-workers,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

No further information about the crash has been released at this time.

The White River Fire is burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest, about 20 miles west of Wamic. It is currently estimated at 1,102 acres and is five percent contained.

The cause of the fire was determined to be lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

