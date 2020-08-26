Allergies from smoke spark new challenges amid pandemic

National-World

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Allergy symptoms triggered by smoky skies in Colorado are adding a new set of challenges amid a pandemic.

“There’s a lot of crossover. So, scratchy throat, itchy eyes — probably allergies or respiratory irritants — but also could be present in the very beginning stages of a COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Stephen Cobb, Denver Metro Group Chief Medical Officer for Centura.

Cobb said the most notable difference will be if someone is also dealing with a fever.

“If you have a fever, that is not caused by respiratory irritants like smoke or an allergen. So, if you have a fever, you probably have an infection and one of those infections might be the COVID-19 illness that we are experiencing in this pandemic,” said Cobb.

Cobb advises anyone with questions about their symptoms to speak to their doctors and anyone who is seriously ill should go to an emergency room.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an action day on the Front Range to last through Wednesday at 4 p.m. The following is part of the department’s statement:

“Due to wildfire smoke transported into the Front Range, Ozone and Fine Particulate concentrations may both reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category at times through at least Wednesday afternoon. The greatest air quality impacts will be in the Denver Metro area, and northward along the I-25 corridor to Longmont, Fort Collins, and Greeley, including areas west of I-25 within the lower foothills, especially in Larimer County due to smoke from the Cameron Peak wildfire. Elevated levels of ozone are also possible in areas to the south of Denver, into the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday.”

Cobb said anyone with asthma should be careful about outdoor activity. He went on to say he would avoid outdoor exercise for now.

