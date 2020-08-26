Beloved Windsor Locks High School teacher, coach dies unexpectedly

National-World

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) — A Windsor Locks High School teacher died unexpectedly last week.

Stephen Wandzy, a math teacher at the high school, died while out on his nightly run while on vacation in Cape Cod on Aug. 20, according to his family.

Along with teaching math, Wandzy coached the tennis and math teams at the high school.

Wandzy graduated as valedictorian of Windsor Locks High School in 1989.

He is survived by his wife Brianna, his daughter Iris, his mom and other family members.

A memorial was held around the tennis courts at Windsor Locks High School on August 22.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Wandzy’s family with financial assistance during this time.

