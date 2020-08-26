Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing a neighbor over an argument about trash cans

National-World

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with multiple felonies two months after allegedly stabbing his neighbor after an argument over trash cans, authorities said.

Abdul-Jabbar, 28, is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old neighbor repeatedly with a large hunting knife and fracturing his skull during an argument in San Clemente on June 9, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday. The man’s wife drove him to the hospital where he “nearly died from blood loss after collapsing outside the emergency room,” prosecutors said.

The argument began when the neighbor confronted Abdul-Jabbar about not taking in his elderly roommate’s trash cans, the district attorney’s office said, adding that the stabbing occurred after the argument escalated.

“A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.”

Abdul-Jabbar was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dagger and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, county prosecutors said.

He faces up to nine years and eight months in state prison, according to the district attorney.

“It was the complaining witness in this matter who initiated the altercation and it was Mr. Abdul-Jabbar who contacted the police to report it,” Abdul-Jabbar’s attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “For these reasons and many more, we are disappointed that this case was filed, but stand ready to address the charges in court.”

CNN has reached out to Holley for comment.

Abdul-Jabbar was released from jail on $25,000 bond after his arrest in June. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 9, according to the district attorney.