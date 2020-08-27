74-year-old grandmother says police broke her arm

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A 74-year-old grandmother claims Oklahoma City police officers broke her arm and used extreme, aggressive force on her while arresting her son.

Ruby Jones told KOCO 5 that she didn’t interfere with the arrest of her son at all aside from asking if the officers had a search warrant. She claims she ended up being handcuffed by two officers who carried her off where her feet weren’t even touching the ground.

“Took my arm, mashed it all up, praise God and put it up there, and I had both the handcuffs on then,” Jones said.

Jones, who now has a broken arm, said it all started when, “There was a beat, beat, beating at the door and a knocking at the door.” The knocking was from police.

Police said they were there for Jones’ son, who had allegedly just called in a bomb threat at a mental health facility where he used to be a patient.

“He’s bipolar,” Jones said.

But when she asked to see a warrant, she said the officers “said no and pushed me out the way.” Jones added that the officers drew their guns toward her son.

“He don’t have a gun. Don’t shoot him,” Jones said.

That’s when two officers allegedly detained her, which she claims they started to do by pushing her.

“I can’t speak to any specifics about what occurred in the house,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“Took this arm and push it on, and I say, ‘Ow! That’s painful. That hurts,’” Jones said.

Jones believes that’s when her arm broke.

“My arm was wrapped and pinned backwards behind me,” she said.

Police officials confirmed Jones was detained and handcuffed, but they didn’t’ provide more details.

“This is part of a personnel investigation right now,” Withrow said.

Police said they won’t release body camera video until they’re finished with the investigation. Right now, none of the officers involved are on leave.

KOCO 5 obtained a form of a police report, but the entire incident with Jones was not mentioned. Police said that’s in another report that they’re not releasing yet.

Jones was let go at the scene and was not charged with a crime.

