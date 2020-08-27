Man charged with injuring officer with fireworks during riot at Denver Police Department headquarters

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KDVR/KWGN) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday that a man has been charged after allegedly throwing fireworks at Denver police headquarters, injuring an officer.

Timothy Wempen, 22, is charged with engaging in a riot, using explosives or incendiary devices, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.

According to the DA’s office, Wempen threw three large fireworks into a plaza at the Denver Police Department’s headquarters during a riot downtown on Saturday night.

According to a probable cause statement, Wempen threw the fireworks into the plaza with “numerous officers standing in plain sight.”

An explosion gave an unnamed officer third-degree burns and a possible concussion.

The document states that Wempen’s actions were caught on at least one of the City’s HALO cameras. The cameras and DPD’s helicopter assisted officers in tracking Wempen down, leading to his arrest.

“My message to those who rioted on Saturday or who may be thinking of rioting in the future is that Denver will hold you accountable for your actions,” McCann said in a statement. “We will prosecute people who are alleged to have injured police officers and damaged property.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.