Nonprofit aims to help families remodel rooms for kids to learn virtually

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad-area non-profit organization wants to remodel rooms in their mentee’s homes to help with the virtual learning experience.

The group is finding a lot of their students do not have designated areas to really focus on learning especially while spending hours in front of a screen.

“I’m hoping to inspire learning within the household in ways that we have not been challenged to do,” said Precious McKoy.

Precious McKoy is the founder of the Shield Mentor Program, a non-profit organization headquartered in Downtown Greensboro in the Self-Help Building.

Their mission is to assist students particularly from low-income and underserved communities with education and developmental success. Before the pandemic, the organization mentored 4th through 12th graders on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Saturdays where they took part-in leadership workshops.

McKoy decided to adhere to their student’s immediate needs as they enter this unusual school year in an effort to raise money to gift students with office-space items including desks, chairs, and inspiration items. The organization plan is to go into the student’s home and find a space to redecorate into an area where they can solely focused on e-learning.

“It’s such a simple thing to do buy a desk and buy wall decor and liven up the space for the child I just look forward to the enthusiasm and the happiness and the genuine smiles as we do this project,” said McKoy.

Alana Striblin, 10, is one of the students who will receive the organization’s help to redecorate her learning space within her house. She’s excited about the process and to have an area to herself away from her younger siblings.

“I would probably want a wood desk, my colors can be pink and blue, and a lot of different animals because I want to be a veterinarian,” said Striblin.

The organization plans to spend $100 on each student to take on this project. McKoy is hoping this project will bring joy to both the students and parents as they navigate through this virtual school year.

“It was a lot to take in and a lot that we as parents had to do really fast so to those who wish to contribute to this is a simple act of kindness,” said McKoy.

