A NC man convicted of rape in 1976, released after conviction vacated

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Long, a man who has long maintained his innocence after a rape conviction in 1976, has been freed from prison.

“They will never ever, never ever, ever lock me up again,” Long said.

Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.

Long’s attorney Jamie Lau wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “The State of NC filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit this morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction. In short, Ronnie Long is coming home!”

Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday.

Long was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

“So I got some great-nieces and nephews that I got to go spend some time with. I got some people that done died on this journey that I got to go spend some time with,” Long said.

Just a few weeks before Long’s conviction was overturned, his mother passed away.

“Hopefully, she watching down over me. Hopefully, she can tell my dad and sister that I made it out,” Long said.

It’s been a long journey and Long says he’s glad it’s over with.

“I always believed that no matter how difficult this thing had become, one day I would be standing where I’m standing, where I’m standing right now, and I ain’t ever gave up that hope,” Long said.

Long says he plans to spend his first night of freedom with his family while enjoying some mac and cheese, beef ribs, salad and lemonade.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.