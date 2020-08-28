Amazon holding virtual jobs open house for positions at GA fulfillment center

National-World

Stone Mountain, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — You can find lots of stuff online by visiting Amazon’s website — including information about jobs with the online retail giant.

Amazon is hiring warehouse team members for its new fulfillment center near Stone Mountain in south Gwinnett, with salaries ranging from $15 to $17.50 an hour at the center. The retailer will host a virtual open house from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday to provide information for anyone who is interested in working at the facility.

“Benefits start day one for permanent associates,” Partnership Gwinnett officials said in an announcement about the open house. “For entry-level positions, no interviews or resume required.

“In addition, Amazon is hiring transitioning military members, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses and military dependents 18 years and older for hourly positions. Part-time and full-time roles are uniquely positioned to support you no matter where you might be in your career or military transition.”

Anyone interested in watching the open house can visit chime.aws and type in meeting ID 2213221631.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the center can fill out an application at amazon.jobs or text ATLNOW2 to 77088 for job alerts.

Hired team members will receive on-the-job training in powered industrial trucks.

