At 2,775 acres, White River Fire forces Level 3 evacuations; 10 percent contained

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — The White River Fire burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest has burned 2,775 acres as of Thursday and is at 10 percent containment, according to fire officials.

About 100 families were asked to evacuate, with the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issuing Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations for areas east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove, Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road.

A Level 2 “Get Set” notice has been issued for the area from Back Walters Road, Walters Road, Hwy 216 Intersection along Victor Road to the Claymier Lane, Old Wapinita Hwy Intersection to Old Wapinita Hwy, Wapinita Hwy, Reservation Road to Reservation Road, Back Walters Road Intersection, Smoke Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road, Barber Lane and Farlow Road.

A Level 1 “Get Ready” notice has been issued for residents in east of Wapinita Road, Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road, Kelly Cutoff Intersection, to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to Juniper Flat, Old Wapinita Road Intersection to Hwy 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road, Reservation Road Intersection and all residences along Hwy 216.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation point at Maupin High School (South Wasco High School) on 699 4th Street.

The White River Fire started on Monday, Aug. 17 and is located 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the White River drainage near Forest Road 48. Firefighters said the fire was caused by lightning.

