Fun flotilla this Sunday with Riverkeeper’s Boat Parade

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (Michael Schlesinger) — If you’re on the Milwaukee River this Sunday, there’s a good chance you’ll need to make way for an annual event happening in the middle of the day. From noon until 2 pm, the annual “Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade” will take place, starting at the turning basin at the Port of Milwaukee, going to Holton Street, and then returning. Local artists and performers will once again showcase their talents with one-of-a-kind art installation floats. 13 to be exact. There will be plenty of safe space to view the flotilla along the riverwalk. Organizers say beside the fun, the day is all about recognition of a great natural resource right outside our door.

Again, the event runs from noon until 2 pm along the Milwaukee River. And if you don’t want to watch it in person because of the pandemic, you have virtual options as well. Click here to see how and also find out more about the big fall D-I-Y river cleanup happening in September.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.