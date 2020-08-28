Montana pilot killed fighting Oregon fire had ‘a five times bigger heart than most’

National-World

NEAR HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) — Thursday marked a somber day of remembrance in the Columbia River Gorge as firefighters honored a pilot who lost his life while assisting in the White River Fire.

Tom Duffy died in a crash on Monday while performing bucket water drops about 30 miles south of Hood River.

AIR 12 was overhead on Thursday as a procession made its way to the Ken Jernstead Airfield just south of Hood River, where Duffy’s casket was loaded onto a plane to be flown back to his family in Montana as firefighters looked on.

Duffy was a 40-year-old search-and-rescue pilot from Bozeman, Montana. He was also a third generation pilot. People who knew him said he will be remembered for his skills behind the controls and for his kindness.

“Tom was a 1.5 size human being, with a five times bigger heart than most,” Former Commander Jason Jarret said. “Sweet, kind, gentle. Giant of a guy.”

The NTSB and the FAA are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

