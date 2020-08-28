New wheelchair is coming for man who had his wheelchair stolen

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Harrisburg, PA (WPMT) — For the past several days, Anthony Williams has been forced to sit and wait.

Confined to his house without a car, Williams is unable to walk more than a block on his own.

But Wednesday, a gift changed his life.

A wheelchair was given to Williams to replace the one he had stolen from him in Harrisburg.

“That chair will help me a whole lot,” said Williams who added “when I get my chair I’ll have my freedom back.”

Williams said a woman contacted him and offered to help him get a new chair after the $2,000 wheelchair he had was taken on August 18.

Williams said he had put his chair on charge outside a gas station at 7th and McLay. Williams had gone inside the store, and came out to find it missing.

“My wife and a friend, they didn’t want to be on camera so they’re making us do it,” said Spyder of Infamous Ryders MC, who gathered a group of his fellow bikers at his wife’s request to carry the chair to Williams’ front door.

“It started as a post on Facebook. We heard that a good dude was riding around and somebody stole his chair,” Spyder said. Spyder said his wife launched a go fund me page which raised enough to purchase the new chair.

“I have bad legs and I have a bad back,” said WIlliams, who said he’s been passing the time playing cards, watching TV, and pinning his hope on a promise that a new chair would be given to him. “I couldn’t go anywhere. So, that was my bed.”

The promise to get Williams a new chair was fulfilled on Thursday.

“I want to thank her and I want to thank everybody for helping me,” said Williams.

“It actually makes us feel really good,” said Spyder, “because part of what we do is a lot of community service so being able to put a smile on somebody’s face is definitely a positive for us.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.