Night 5 of Kenosha protests remain peaceful

KENOSHA, WI (WDJT ) — Protests in Kenosha remained peaceful from Thursday, August 27 into the morning on Friday, August 27.

It marked the fifth night of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, August 28, authorities arrived in riot gear to a nearby park.

kenosha Police say at least three people were arrested for breaking curfew, but protesters say police told them they wouldn’t be bothered as long as they stayed in the Civic Center park area.

“It’s in the Constitution. If people feel like the government is not doing their job, they have a right to say, get that stuff together, so that we can live in peace,” a protester named Mimi said. “Even how they’re treating us, we’re protesting police brutality. Why would you enforce more brutality on us for doing exactly what we have the rights to do?”.

CBS 58 is waiting to hear from Kenosha Police to learn more.

