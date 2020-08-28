OU football players participate in solidarity march, moment of silence

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NORMAN, OK (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma football team participated a solidarity march from the football facility to the Unity Circle on the south oval on campus on Friday morning.

Players dressed in all black and marched with their arms locked together.

“To go the the unity circle it was about, I think, people being able to express frustrations, things they’ve gone through, their experiences,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “We have more ways to express that than ever before.”

Riley said, the team’s had some emotional team meetings discussing social justice issues of late.

The team closed their time at the unity circle with 57 seconds of silence to honor the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

OU opens their season against Missouri State on September 12.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.