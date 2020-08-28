Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — It was announced on Friday morning that New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner, Mrs. Gayle Benson, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mrs. Benson has not been hospitalized for her illness.

She is at recovering at home, and continues to participate in her teams’s daily Zoom calls.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.