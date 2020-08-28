Shelter-in-place order extended after a chemical leak in Lake Charles

National-World

LAKE CHARLES, LA (WGNO) — A shelter-in-place order has been extended following the fire that erupted at a Lake Charles chemical plant.

The fire broke out at BioLab, Inc. just north of I-10 while Hurricane Laura moved through the area on Thursday. BioLab, Inc. primarily functions as a producer of chlorine chemicals for swimming pools.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says no chlorine was detected in the air. But as a precaution, state police and local government increased the shelter-in-place order to a one-mile radius.

Those residents living near or around the plant are urged to close their doors and windows along with turning off their air conditioners.

