South Carolina college student and her stepfather shot dead over a fender-bender, police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Meredith, MI (KMOV) — A 21-year-old South Carolina college student and her stepfather were shot and killed on the student’s front lawn Monday in an apparent road rage attack after a minor fender-bender.

Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, and her stepfather Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, were killed outside Anderson’s new home in Georgetown, South Carolina, where her family said she was expected to begin her new adult life.

Ty Sheem Walters III, 23, allegedly rear-ended Wall as Wall turned into the driveway of the home to drop off some keys for Anderson, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Walters then allegedly got out of his vehicle and fatally shot Wall and Anderson, who had been standing in her front yard waiting for the set of keys.

Walters also allegedly shot a third victim in the wrist, who The Daily Mail identified as Paul McConnell. His age and relationship to Anderson and Wall are unclear.

According to an incident report obtained by WMBF, when police arrived, they found one victim had already been taken to the hospital, a second was being treated by first responders, and a third was walking around dazed and confused with a gunshot wound to his left wrist.

Police said Walters fled on foot after the shooting, but he was spotted walking on a nearby highway shortly after. When police approached him, he took off running, but was eventually caught by officers and a K-9 unit.

He was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the shooting.

Walters was denied bail and was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Kimberly Wall, Anderson’s mother and Charles Nicholas Wall’s wife, said Walters took away two of her best friends.

“I’m having to bury one of my children and my husband. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand,” Kimberly Wall told WMBF. “It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”

Lynn Lambert, a close friend of the family, told WPDE that Anderson was going to college to become a teacher and was getting ready to start the school year.

“She was getting everything in order,” Lambert told WPDE. “Everything was starting to fall in place for her.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.