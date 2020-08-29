AMBER ALERT: Mother fights back as her baby is kidnapped at gunpoint

National-World

Chamblee, GA (WGCL) — The FBI and Chamblee Police are investigating after a violent kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy in broad daylight early Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a mother was walking with her child, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera, in a stroller near their home when a Hispanic man exited a maroon-colored 2016 Acura MDX and kidnapped the child at gunpoint.

Reports say the mother fought back against the suspect, managing to tear off a piece of his pants and also take one of his shoes.

The vehicle is reported as having a Georgia tag, with plate number RTJ0253.

An amber alert has been issued as authorities continue searching for the suspect.

