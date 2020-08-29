Berlin police halt march protesting against German government’s coronavirus response

National-World

Berlin police ordered a halt to a demonstration Saturday protesting the German government’s Covid-19 response, citing the crowd’s failure to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, including a large contingent of far-right groups and members identifying with the QAnon conspiracy platform.

Few of the demonstrators wore masks or followed social distancing guidelines as they waved flags and marched towards the Brandenburg Gate for a final rally, where about 20,000 people from Germany and other European countries were expected to gather.

Some held up placards showing German lawmakers with the word “guilty” underneath, while others waved imperialist flags usually associated with far-right group “Reichsbuerger,” or displayed tributes to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“Mr Trump, please don’t forget the German patriots,” read one banner.

Just hours into the demonstration, Berlin police tweeted that they were dispersing the marchers.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option: We approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his meeting would be dissolved by the police,” police said on Twitter.

“All previous measures have not led to compliance with the requirements,” police added, pointing to “non-compliance with the distance regulations according to the Infection Protection Act, despite constant requests by the meeting management & our colleagues.”

About 3,000 police officers were deployed to monitor the march after concerns about whether social distancing rules would be followed. “We are getting a lot of support from other states and the federal police. Please maintain distance and stay safe,” the police tweeted.

Earlier this week, Berlin’s state government announced that it would prohibit the demonstration from taking place, following fears over potential violations of the government’s coronavirus regulations.

But the ban was lifted on Friday following an urgent ruling by the Berlin Administrative Court on Friday.

“The assembly against the coronavirus policy of the federal and state governments planned for August 29, 2020 by the initiative Lateral Thinking 711 can take place after an urgent ruling,” the court said in a statement.

“The organizers must comply with conditions,” the statement added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel initially responded to the coronavirus with swift and strict lockdown measures and widespread testing, and it appeared to have worked, with Germany’s death toll remaining low.

But after a recent rise in infections as measures were eased, tougher restrictions were introduced on Friday, including new travel regulations.

Merkel warned that the coronavirus pandemic was “likely to get more difficult in the coming months,” cautioning that society “is never going to be the same” until a successful vaccine is developed.