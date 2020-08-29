Gretna, NE, mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

National-World

GRETNA, NE (WOWT) — Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

Crista’s 6-year-old son, Colton, has suffered from epileptic seizures since he was 2-years old. They’ve tried more than a dozen medications to help him, but none have worked and Crista says they have no options left.

The family believes legalizing medical cannabis will pave a path to a better life for Colton, and for others who have few options left.

”Right now to get our son the help he needs, we’re criminals and that’s what this is about, empowering Nebraskans to have this choice and be patients, not criminals,” said Crista.

The ultimate goal is for the medical marijuana measure to pass in November, but Crista says having it on the ballot is an encouraging start.

She plans to continue her advocacy work right up to election day. Until then, she knows there will be more work and hurdles to face.

”We do expect the opposition to do whatever possible to derail this.” she said.

Already this week, opponents had requested that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen block the measure from appearing on the ballot, but that didn’t happen. A court challenge could still be in the works.

Crista says her main focus now is educating Nebraskans about the benefits of medical cannabis by answering questions and letting people know what the amendment is, who it will help, and how. She will also encourage people to vote, or register to vote if they’re not already.

