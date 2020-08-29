Members of Hendersonville, NC, church turn COVID-19 experiences into art work

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a wide range of emotions in many people. The Rev. Tim Jones, at Saint James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville, wanted to help people express those emotions through art.

“We feel like sometimes what you can say in art, you may not be able to say in words. And it’s actually a universal language. I mean, everyone understands it at a different level that’s different from English or fancy church words,” Jones said. “We’re trying to let people speak what’s in their souls. And that’s what art does.”

The full piece is expected to be revealed in September in the courtyard of the church so congregants and the public may see it.

