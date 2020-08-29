Motorcycles collide in fatal crash, one driver left the scene

National-World

Rogers, AR (KFSM) — A crash involving two motorcycles turned deadly Saturday (Aug. 29) morning in Rogers. According to police, one of the drivers left the scene on foot following the fatal collision.

The Rogers Fire Department first reported the accident Saturday morning on Facebook. Their post stated that the crash happened at 1st Street and West Olrich Street.

Rogers police are currently searching for the motorcyclist who left the scene without their bike.

Police say a red Jeep could have also been involved in the accident. Investigators are currently talking with witnesses for more information.

“There’s possibly another vehicle involved in the accident some type of red Jeep SUV and we’re trying to go through and identify what type of vehicle that was exactly,” Keith Foster, with the Rogers Police Department, said. “If they know anything about it, we would ask that they, of course, call the department and let us know kind of what happened.”

No details surrounding the victim has been provided by authorities yet.

