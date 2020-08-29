Twitter’s most liked tweet of all time now belongs to Chadwick Boseman

National-World

The tweet announcing that the world had lost Chadwick Boseman is now the most liked tweet of all time.

Twitter confirmed the accolade on its own verified account Saturday simply stating: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

Boseman’s account shared a black and white image of him with a statement confirming he had lost a four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He was 43 years old.

The message went viral and now stands alone at the top of Twitter’s metrics board with more than 5.7 million likes.

The next closest tweet was one from Barack Obama in 2017 that included a quote by Nelson Mandela. The words and image have been liked more than 4.3 million times.