Two officers shot; suspect barricaded

St Louis, MO (KMOV) — Two St. Louis City police officers were shot Saturday afternoon in South City.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood just south of Tower Grove Park.

There is a large police on South Grand, south of Arsenal.

Investigators said the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby house. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The severity of the injuries remain unknown.

