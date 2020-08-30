2 Chicago police officers and a suspect are hospitalized after traffic stop shootout

National-World

Two Chicago police officers pulled over a person suspected of having a gun early Sunday, and all three ended up hospitalized with gunshot wounds, officials said.

It marks the second time in a month Chicago officers were shot trying to take someone into custody. A suspected carjacker injured three officers as they tried to arrest him July 30, police said.

In Sunday morning’s shooting, one officer suffered injuries to the upper chest and left shoulder and is in good condition, said Dr. Hadyn Hollister at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where both officers are being treated.

“The other officer sustained two gunshots to his left arm — one to the left, lower chest and one to the left, upper back. He did sustain a serious injury to his lung. He also appears to have sustained some abdominal injuries,” Hollister said, explaining the officer is scheduled for surgery Sunday and is in serious condition but stable.

The condition of the alleged offender is unclear. The suspect was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, police said, without elaborating on the person’s injuries.

Police with a summer mobile unit made the traffic stop in the Homan Square neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) after seeing a vehicle matching the description provided during a report about a person with a gun, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The officers saw a gun in the car, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

“While attempting to place the individual into custody, a struggle ensued, and the offender fired multiple shots, striking both officers,” according to a police statement.

The person in the car was in the back seat and did not comply with officers’ orders, Brown said. Officers broke the vehicle’s windows to get the person out of the car, and the suspect shot both officers, he said.

A third officer, called to the scene after the first two officers saw the gun in the car, shot the suspect, the superintendent said.

Sergeant acted heroically, officials say

The injured officers are both in their early 20s, and they have been with the department for two years, Brown said. They will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

The weapon was recovered, and investigators are reviewing the officers’ bodycams, Brown said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and police have launched a use-of-force investigation, the CPD statement said.

“Our brave officers took someone off the street who had a very dangerous weapon,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Our neighborhood is safer tonight because of the heroic work of there two officers.”

Brown and Lightfoot praised the officers’ sergeant, who acted quickly to get them medical treatment.

“Their supervisor rose to the occasion and brought them here and probably saved their lives, so I want to say a special thanks to him,” said Lightfoot, joining Brown in the media briefing outside the emergency room that received the officers.

Shootings often spike in Chicago during the summer, and Lightfoot has made curbing the gun violence an administration priority. Even with the added attention, there have been numerous fits of violence:

Summer mobile units, like the one involved in Sunday’s shooting, were deployed in May to bolster policing in “hot spots” throughout the city, Brown told local media.

They have been deployed in the past to tackle the violence that often accompanies Chicago summers but took on a new role this year: building community trust, Brown said, according to CNN affiliate WLS.

In addition to their roles responding to upticks in crimes, they are also charged with ambassadorial and community service duties, the superintendent said.