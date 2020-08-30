Woman shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Davenport, IA

National-World

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD ) — A woman sitting in a parked vehicle was shot in Davenport neighborhood early Saturday morning, August 29.

The shooting happened around 3:10 a.m., according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police say the woman had been sitting in a parked vehicle when she was approached by several people on foot who then fired shots at her. She suffered a gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening.

She was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Iowa City in critical condition, said police.

The shooting was further described as an escalation connected to another incident in the area, according to the statement from police.

If you have any information, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

