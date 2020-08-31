8-year-old Columbia girl uses birthday to raise money for COVID-19 patients

National-World

COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A Columbia girl turned 8-years-old on Saturday.

Ada Cottrell celebrated her birthday by raising money for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ada lost her father two years ago to colon cancer.

Robert Cottrell was an electrical engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

He died of Stage IV colon cancer just days before Ada’s sixth birthday.

Ada and her mom want other people to not feel alone.

“If you have a loved one who is sick, who has cancer, and if you have lost anyone with COVID-19, do not be discouraged because there’s a lot of people who are going through the same,” Joyce Cottrell said.

Ada and her mom set up a non-profit that supports other cancer victims by purchasing groceries and paying for bills.

