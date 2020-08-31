LAPD officer dies from Covid-19 months before twin sons are due, drive-by baby shower held

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Santa Clarita, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A drive-by baby shower was held on Saturday for the pregnant domestic partner of a Los Angeles Police Department officer who died last month from coronavirus complications.

Megan Flynn, who was also an officer with the LAPD, is due in November with twin boys.

The father, 15-year LAPD Officer Valentin “Val” Martinez, died last month after a battle with COVID-19. He was the department’s first sworn officer to die from the virus.

“It’s not how we imagined. We imagined doing this together,” Flynn said.

The twins would be the first children for the couple, and although Martinez won’t be around to see their births, loved ones wanted to safely celebrate their arrival.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to carry on Val,” Flynn said. “This has been overwhelming.”

Car after car filled with enthusiastic drivers and passengers stopped by to wish Flynn well while maintaining physical distancing and ended up providing her with nearly every single item of their registry wish list.

Besides loved ones, a new group with significant others of LAPD officers also rallied together on Flynn’s behalf to support her through the unexpected loss.

“I feel very honored to be here, support her and her babies,” said Jannine Almaraz from the Wives of Los Angeles Police Officers group.

Flynn said finding this support group has brought her new lifelong friends, and that she plans to return to active duty with the LAPD soon after the twins are born.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.