Man arrested, accused of faking ALS symptoms to get money

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested again for defrauding individuals over alleged cancer treatments and faking Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

According to Scottsdale police, Christopher Wade Nelson was arrested in Chandler on July 29. He was also arrested in 2016 for allegedly defrauding high school friends over cancer treatments.

Between May 2018 and May 2020, Nelson defrauded victims of thousands of dollars in donations and financial assistance while avoiding prosecution, police said.

In February 2020, Nelson appeared in a motorized wheelchair during a court hearing. He stated he could no longer speak and was communicating through eye blinks.

Nelson’s criminal activities include:

Fraudulently claiming he was diagnosed with ALS in order to obtain goods and services from donors. He was loaned wheelchairs and walkers.

Forged documents from Mayo Clinic Physicians, faking a terminal illness to avoid court appearances.

Used Instagram to contact “Big Happy Rods,” telling the owner he had terminal ALS and asked if his 1951 Chevy truck could be fixed for free so he could take “one last ride.”

Used Instagram to enlist a physical therapist and actual ALS patients and their families to conduct a $9,000 fundraiser for a speech generating device.

Scottsdale police were able to conduct video surveillance on Nelson, which showed him engaging in physical activities and speaking clearly.

