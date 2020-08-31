Parents concerned after release of teen accused of planning shootings at Indiana schools

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WXIN) — Some parents in northern Indiana are scared to send their children to school after one of the teens accused of planning a pair of schools shootings was released from jail.

The other teen is set to be released this week.

Investigators said 18-year-old John Schultz and 17-year-old Donald Robin Jr. were obsessed with the Columbine shooting. In July, a tipster told investigators that the pair was waiting for school to reopen so they could carry out a massacre.

After obtaining search warrants, investigators identified private messages in which the two discussed carrying out shootings at Rochester High School and Caston High School.

The teens were arrested, but prosecutors said the outcome could’ve been worse.

“We believe, or we wouldn’t have charged them, that these kids were going to commit murder at probably Rochester High School or Caston schools –that they were going to kill as many kids or faculty as they could,” said Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs.

Both teens are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation. Schultz was granted bond; prosecutors expect the same for Robin.

Marrs said he opposed the decision of the court to release the teens.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.