Woman hit, killed by suspected drunk driver while helping broken down vehicle on highway in Dallas

DALLAS (KTVT ) — A 28-year-old woman was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was helping family members with a broken down vehicle on a highway in Dallas, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on Marvin D. Love Freeway near I-35E.

According to police, the victim, Canessia Griffin, was standing outside her vehicle when she was hit by the suspect, Asianna Fluellen, 27, who was going southbound on I-35E and drove onto a grass median at the split for Marvin D. Love Freeway.

Police said Fluellen also hit multiple vehicles and two other people. Griffin was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The two other people are currently stable.

Police said the suspect was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

