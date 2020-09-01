Gov. Brown taps Terri Davie as first woman to lead Oregon State Police

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Gov. Kate Brown has appointed a new Oregon State Police superintendent.

Deputy Superintendent Terri Davie would take over the position on Nov. 1 pending approval from the senate. Davie is the first woman appointed to lead OSP and would be the 14th person to hold the position.

She would fill the role following the announcement of Superintendent Travis Hampton’s retirement. In a statement, Davie said she was grateful and humbled by the appointment.

I am profoundly grateful and humbled to Governor Brown at the opportunity she is affording me to lead the Oregon State Police into the future as we prepare to say thank you and job well done to Superintendent Travis Hampton. The Oregon State Police is comprised of dedicated, professional and honorable people that are committed to serving all. It is my honor to represent them and be their voice and advocate during this time of national turmoil that surrounds the profession of policing. Oregon’s Troopers and all members of the Oregon State Police are remarkable individuals full of compassion and heart for this state, its’ people and its’ natural resources. I am proud to have the opportunity to work beside them and to lead them as we continue to advance policing in Oregon.

Davie steps into the role with nearly 24 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon, beginning her career with the Oregon Department of Corrections, the governor’s office said. Davie started her career with Oregon State Police as a patrol officer in 2001 and has served as OSP Deputy Superintendent since July 2016.

