Pandemic provides chance to rent tour bus, live like a superstar

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Because of the pandemic, people have the rare chance to feel like a country music star if you have the money or the friend to pay for it.

The way to travel is 70 mph, snoozing and dreaming you’re a country star.

The song Joey Hemphill and his brother Trent Hemphill are singing these days is a sad song because the big buses they make and sell shouldn’t be here.

The only reason they are here is because of COVID and venues that don’t allow any indoor or outdoor concerts.

Their clients are a Who’s Who of the biggest names in the world.

Now, you too can be a Who.

“That’s fright, for the first time ever we’re letting anyone come out and rent a bus and take it to the Grand Canyon, if you like,” said Hemphill.

It’s a Wally World vacation, but high class.

For the first time every for anyone, $2,000 a night and it’s yours.

