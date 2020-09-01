Ravens fans can buy cardboard cutouts of themselves for home games

National-World

BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL) — Baltimore Ravens fans won’t be flocking to M&T Bank Stadium in person this season, but they can send a cardboard cutout in their place.

Starting Monday, the team is offering fans to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves that will be placed in the stands during home games.

The cut outs cost $55, or $45 for PSL owners. All proceeds go to the Ravens Coronavirus Relief Efforts.

“If you want your cutout in the stands before or by the time we have the home opener, you have to purchase by Sept. 7. After that, you can purchase after the Sept. 13 game, and we will fill them up as we go and they will be there for the duration of the time that we can’t have fans, and hopefully, that’s not too long,” Ravens spokeswoman Deandra Duggans said.

