Texas plane crash kills 21-year-old woman and her parents

National-World

A plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, Texas, on Sunday left three passengers dead and another seriously injured, police said.

Bryan Police Department officials identified the victims as David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and their daughter, Victoria Walker, 21, of Farmersville, Texas. The fourth plane occupant was identified as Texas A&M student Luke Armstrong, who was Victoria’s boyfriend, according to CNN affiliate KBTX.

The accident, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m., involved a single-engine Piper PA24 plane, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CNN. Police officials responded and found the plane on the south end of the runway.

“David had just purchased the plane a couple weeks ago with a friend of his and he’d had his license for years and years, and so, they went down there to see Vic, and they went up for a little recreation flight,” family friend David Hargrave told KBTX.

“I don’t know if the accident happened coming down or going back up, but yeah, they went down there to see Vic and so she could see the plane. She was excited to see dad’s new wings.”

Armstrong was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries, and remains in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Walkers have another daughter who was not on the plane, according to KBTX.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

The Bryan Police Department and NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.