UNLV announces 7 positive cases of COVID-19 since return to school

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — UNLV announced three more positive COVID-19 cases since school resumed on Aug. 24.

Since Monday, six positive cases have been reported to UNLV.

A student who tested positive Aug. 28 was last on campus Aug. 29, according to UNLV. Two students who tested positive on Aug. 29 were last on campus Aug. 26 and Aug. 29, respectively.

All students are receiving care in self-isolation, UNLV said.

One positive case was reported on the Shadow Lane campus.

UPDATE: UNLV announced Friday a third student has tested positive for COVID-19 since school resumed on Aug. 24.

The school said the student tested positive on Aug. 26 and was last on campus Aug. 25. It wasn’t known if the three cases were connected.

UNLV said the student is self-isolated and receiving care.

Original story continues below.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield sent a notice to UNLV staff and students informing them of the school’s first COVID-19 case of the Fall 2020 semester.

According to the notification, the person was asymptomatic and returned a positive test result. They were on campus Tuesday, August 25, said UNLV officials.

UNLV is encouraging everyone on campus to follow university health guidelines. Social distancing, face coverings and proper hygiene are some of the recommended tips. Visit UNLV’s health requirements page for more information.

The well being of staff, students and faculty remains UNLV’s top priority, they said.

University officials are monitoring the situation. Information regarding COVID-19 will be posted unlv.edu/coronavirus/confirmed-cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.