Vice President Mike Pence to visit Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

EXETER, PA (WNEP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Kuharchik Construction Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, people were busy setting up stages and flags at the business.

Anyone planning to hear the vice president speak needs to get a ticket.

To get your ticket for the event, click here.

A previous schedule has the doors opening at 12:30 p.m. with Pence speaking at 2:30 p.m. According to the ticket event page, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. with Pence speaking at 4:30 p.m.

